Proms for Decatur City Schools, Morgan County Schools and Hartselle City Schools have been canceled, school leaders said after hearing Gov. Kay Ivey's news conference on Thursday afternoon concerning COVID-19 issues.
Austin and Decatur high school proms were set for April 18.
“Proms are canceled,” Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle High’s prom was moved from March 27 to May 8 and is now canceled.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins said Priceville, Danville, Brewer, West Morgan and Falkville proms will not take place.
"I feel sorry for those students for the loss of their proms and the kids involved in athletics," he said.
