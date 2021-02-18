The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus will be open today.
The hospital will accommodate people at a later time today if they cannot make it to their scheduled appointment time. There is no need to call.
Those who want to reschedule for another day are asked to call 256-973-2888.
