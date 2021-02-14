Decatur Municipal Court dockets for Monday are canceled because of the threat of wintry weather that could create road hazards, the city said Sunday.
top story
Decatur Municipal Court dockets canceled Monday
- Staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition
- SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Falkville company, which had struggled financially, has record year
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled
- 3 Morgan County residents charged with distributing meth
- Hartselle woman charged in theft, fraud
- Morgan sheriff returns Defense Department airplane, helicopter
- Former First Response paramedic sentenced for taking fentanyl, tampering with vials
- Police charge Decatur man with assaulting child
- Jackson questions need for mayor’s proposed consultant hire
- Decatur man charged with trafficking meth
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Hold political extremists like Brooks accountable' (5)
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (5)
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication' (5)
- Mayor proposes hiring consultant for beautification, litter (4)
- Development opposition is common in Decatur (4)
- Marie Nethery LeMay (2)
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition (2)
- Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March (2)
- 'We're wounded' — Decatur hospital staff give glimpse into their fight against COVID (2)
- Laverne Moody (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.