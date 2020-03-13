The city of Decatur Municipal Court has temporarily postponed scheduled court dockets in an attempt to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
The city said in a release that the decision came after a review of the latest updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Those who need to make a payment may do so remotely in several ways:
• Online: www.decaturalpayments.com
• By phone: 1-888-912-1535
• By mail: P.O. Box 488, Decatur, 35602 (Attention: Decatur Municipal Court)
Any necessary in-person contact may be conducted at 300 Cain Street N.E. or by calling (256) 341-4676.
The court will provide updates regarding rescheduling current dockets as soon as possible.
