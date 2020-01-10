With the potential threat of inclement weather this weekend, Decatur police and city officials are reminding residents that, if a tornado watch is issued for Morgan County, shelters will be available at Austin and Decatur high schools.
These shelters are only open to the public when schools are not in session.
The city will announce when the school shelters will open.
Documented service animals will not be allowed in the school shelters, and people with documented service animals may seek shelter in the basement of Decatur City Hall.
A watch indicates that the potential exists for the development of severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. A warning indicates that severe weather is already occurring or imminent. Residents should begin to seek shelter once a watch is issued.
No firearms, alcohol, or tobacco products are allowed in any shelters, and all shelter locations will be staffed by police officers.
Residents are asked to be weather aware and review your household severe weather plan now.
