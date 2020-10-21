Decatur Morgan County Tourism will hold a news conference Thursday as other cities in the region announce participation in Tennessee Riverline, a long-term initiative to establish a paddling, hiking and biking experience along the 652-mile reach of the Tennessee River.
Florence and Guntersville officials have said they'll announce Riverline participation Thursday. Guntersville said it's one of 15 Tennessee River communities selected for the inaugural cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program.
Decatur tourism officials didn't release the subject of their news conference, which will be at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion at 9 a.m.
The initiative is led by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in collaboration with the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership.
