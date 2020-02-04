An inmate driving a stolen Winston County Sheriff's Department cruiser and involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Decatur faces numerous charges for drug offenses and traffic violations, according to police.
An officer was dispatched at about 4:45 p.m. for a report of a Winston County Sheriff’s Department Tahoe driving recklessly at Danville Road Southwest and Beltline Road, police said in a release. Police said the officer saw the Tahoe run through several red lights before he was able to catch up to the vehicle and stop it.
The vehicle had hit another vehicle and a utility pole at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and U.S. 31 South, police said. The utility pole was knocked down, and the road was temporarily blocked, police said.
At the time of the stop, the officer received information that the Tahoe was stolen from the Winston County department, police said. The inmate driving the cruiser was later identified as Wesley David Aldridge, 32, of 599 Hogan Road, Falkville, according to police.
According to police, Aldridge was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs, improper lane usage, speeding, driving while revoked and no turn signal, and his bail was set at $203,000.
He remained in Morgan County Jail this morning.
