Decatur police said they’re continuing to investigate a crash with injuries Saturday on Alabama 20 in Limestone County in which a driver left the scene.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, Decatur police and Decatur Fire & Rescue were dispatched the the accident on Alabama 20 north of Calvary Assembly. During the investigation, officers determined that a motorcycle with two occupants had been struck by another vehicle, causing the motorcycle to lose control, police said.
According to police, the vehicle left the scene of the accident and both riders on the motorcycle were transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Police said this afternoon that the driver of the motorcycle is in stable condition and the passenger is in critical condition.
It was discovered that the vehicle leaving the scene traveled north on U.S. 31 toward Athens. Police said the vehicle is believed to be a red or burgundy SUV with Texas plates that possibly start with “KXZ." Police said the investigating officers have now determined that the damage to the vehicle is to the rear.
Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle that left the scene is asked to contact the Decatur police Traffic Unit Lt. Chris Delgado at (256) 341-4661.
