Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man after a shooting Saturday night in Southeast Decatur.
Decatur police said officers responded to a residence on Chestnut Street Southeast at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a medical assistance call. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Landon Ellis Borden, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Borden was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.