Decatur police said they are investigating an incident Tuesday in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 14th Street and Wolverine Drive Southeast.
The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m.
The vehicle, which is believed to be a newer-model black sedan, left the scene, according to police spokeswoman Emily Long. The vehicle is believed to have front passenger-side damage, including the passenger-side rear-view mirror.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was still receiving treatment for injuries on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The pedestrian appears to be a 20- to 40-year-old Hispanic male with tattoos and facial hair.
The condition of the pedestrian was unavailable.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
