A Morgan County deputy was treated for bite/puncture wounds after being bitten Monday night by a Decatur police dog at the end of a pursuit that began near Hartselle, authorities said.
Two Decatur men were arrested after the pursuit, which followed a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
The pursuit ended near Sandlin Road Southwest in Decatur when two men jumped out of their vehicle, and a search followed. Deputy Bethany Betterton was injured during the search, the Sheriff's Office said.
She was maintaining a perimeter when the Decatur police dog was being deployed, and the K-9 mistakenly bit Betterton on the leg, the Sheriff's Office said. The K-9 released Betterton when commanded to by its handler, the office said.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said the K-9 was “tracking” within the perimeter that had been established, and “he did exactly what he was supposed to do."
She said the dog "acted within his training" and was "back in the field" Tuesday.
Betterton was treated and released from Decatur Morgan Hospital, and a complete recovery is expected, the Sheriff's Office said.
“We certainly are glad to hear the deputy will make a full recovery,” Long said.
The driver of the vehicle in the pursuit, Luis Angel Ortiz, 19, of Decatur, was arrested for attempting to elude, a misdemeanor, and multiple traffic offenses, authorities said. He was released from the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday on $4,000 bail, according to jail records.
A second 19-year-old man from Decatur was arrested for attempting to elude, and his bail was set at $300, according to the office.
The incident began when deputies responded Monday night to the report of shots fired in the 800 block of Nesmith Street. Deputies saw the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver didn’t stop and deputies pursued the vehicle into Decatur.
Priceville police also assisted deputies with the pursuit.
