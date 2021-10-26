Decatur police are asking for the public to help locate a 16-year-old categorized as a runaway, a spokesperson for the department said Tuesday morning.
Police said LaDejanae Robinson is a Black female, about 5-feet-4, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600, Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614, or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.
