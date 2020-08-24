Decatur police are searching for a suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Northwest Decatur that left a man with a leg wound.
Police said they responded to a call at 7:26 p.m. to the intersection of Eighth Avenue Northwest and Second Street and found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said the victim was transported to Decatur General Hospital and later transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he remains in stable condition.
Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.