A 69-year-old Moulton man driving the vehicle that crashed into the Decatur Animal Services building Sunday night was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Decatur police said.
Decatur police, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to a single-vehicle collision at the building at 300A Beltline Road S.W., police said in a release.
The investigation showed that the silver Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Central Parkway Southwest and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to crash into the building, police said.
The driver, who was later identified as Billy Maurice Petty, was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus, police said. The cause of death wasn't available.
“We believe the person driving the vehicle to have had a medical emergency,” said spokeswoman Emily Long. “While it’s not conclusive at this time, a medical emergency is definitely a possibility.”
The investigation is ongoing. A column supporting the porte-cochere at the building's main entrance was damaged in the accident, and that entrance facing Beltline Road Southwest was closed Monday for safety reasons.
"At this time, a total estimate of damage costs has not been fully determined," Long said. "Reopening of the front entrance is pending clearing from building inspectors" who must assess its safety."
The building has an alternative entrance facing Beltline Road to the west of the main entrance.
