Tips from the public helped lead to the arrest of a Nashville man accused of stealing two RV campers and a utility trailer from a local self-storage business, Decatur police said today.
Police were dispatched Friday and Sunday to iStorage at 3423 Deere Road S.E., Decatur, off Alabama 67, and during the investigation, Charles Edward Jackson was developed as the suspect, according to police.
“The RV campers and utility trailer were taken over the course of a week,” said Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long. “Jackson was developed as a suspect and identified through video surveillance and civilian assistance through social media.”
Jackson’s photograph and vehicle information were circulated on social media by iStorage, police said, and on Sunday, two people who had noticed the Facebook post of Jackson and his vehicle saw him in Huntsville. They immediately called Huntsville police, who located Jackson and took him into custody, Decatur police said.
Jackson, 48, of 639 Lafayette St., Nashville, was taken to the Decatur Police Department, charged with three counts of first-degree theft and booked into Morgan County Jail on Sunday night, with his bail set at $90,000, police said. He remained in the jail today.
“No storage units were impacted,” Long said.
No other information was available on the case today, and a district manager with the company couldn’t be reached for comment.
It was determined during the investigation that one of the campers was transported to Cullman and the other camper and utility trailer were transported to Arab, police said.
Decatur police said that with the assistance of Cullman police and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a search at a Cullman residence led to the location of all of the stolen property.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.