Decatur police are looking for more information involving an early morning shooting today that injured a man in Northwest Decatur.
Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said officers responded to a call about 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 11th Avenue Northwest and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She said the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
This is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing, Cardenas-Martinez said.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.
