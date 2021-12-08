Decatur police say two women are being sought after a vehicle was shot at near the Gordon Drive overpass early today.
Police said the call on the incident was received at 12:37 a.m. and they determined the caller’s “vehicle had been shot into while on the road.”
Police said Malaysia White, 19, and Tra’Naisha Taylor, 22, both of Decatur, were developed as suspects and warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle were obtained for both women.
Police asked that anyone with information regarding their whereabouts contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
