Decatur police investigators seized 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $20,000 in U.S. currency after receiving complaints of illegal gambling at 1222 21st Ave. S.W., police said.
According to police, the Vice/Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at the location on Wednesday, and 17 people were arrested and booked into Morgan County Jail with various misdemeanor charges.
One man was charged with promoting gambling and switched tag, while another man was charged with promoting gambling, second-degree possession of marijuana and loitering and had four warrants for failure to appear. Another man was charged with promoting gambling and second-degree marijuana and a woman was charged with loitering, illegal possession of prohibited liquor and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Another man was charged with loitering and had three warrants for failure to appear, while another man was charged with loitering and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Eleven people were charged with loitering only.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.
