Decatur police Sgt. Byron Williams recently completed the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety's 10-week Staff and Command Program held in Nashville.
More than 20,000 students have graduated from Northwestern’s School of Police Staff and Command, which provides upper-level college instruction in 33 core blocks of instruction.
