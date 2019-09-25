A 13-year-old girl crossing a road in Southeast Decatur was injured when she was struck by a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. today, police said.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said the injury was non-life threatening and the girl was taken to the Women’s and Children’s unit of Huntsville by ground transportation.
She said it happened at Sixth Avenue Southeast and Prospect Drive. Long said she didn't know which direction the girl was going.
Long said Decatur Fire and Rescue, Decatur Police and First Response ambulance service all responded to the call.
She said the incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
