The Decatur Police Department is holding its inaugural Heroes & Helpers Event and Motorcycle Ride on Nov. 2 at Founders Park.
The free family event begins at 11 a.m. and will feature live music, door prizes, a rock climbing wall and food trucks. Those attending are asked to bring cash or a Target gift card for the department's annual Christmas Shop with a Cop event at Target in Decatur.
Motorcycle riders should arrive at the front of Founders Park by 9 a.m., and kickstands will go up at 9:30 a.m.
The route will take riders along the back roads of Limestone County.
Call (256) 565-4720 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.