The Decatur Police Department will be a participating agency for the second year in the National Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. It is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
Along with the traditional display of blue outdoor lights, neighborhoods will celebrate NNO with Decatur police by hosting block parties. Residents are encouraged to speak with Decatur police about their thoughts on their neighborhood’s safety.
To participate, a neighborhood representative is asked to fill out a block party registration form and drop it off at the front desk of the Decatur Police Department.
For information on National Night Out, contact Officer Jami Jones at (256) 341-4660 or jjones@decatur-al.gov.
