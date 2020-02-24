The Decatur Police Department is warning residents of a potential phone scam.
Police said local businesses have reported receiving phone calls from an individual who claims to be an officer and requests donations on behalf of Decatur police. The caller has been reported to be persistent.
The department said it is not soliciting funds and will never ask for money over the phone.
