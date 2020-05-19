The Decatur Public Library has begun curbside pickup to lend materials Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Patrons can arrange to check out books by using the hold feature in the library's online catalog or calling 256-208-3487.
Items being returned will not be accepted by staff members providing curbside pickup. Returned materials will have to be placed in the library's book drop bins, located in the parking lot on the Sixth Avenue side of the library building. The library is placing returned materials in a 72-hour quarantine to minimize the chance of the virus spreading through materials.
Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles during pickup and allow library staff to place materials in the trunk or back of the vehicle.
To use this service, patrons must have a valid Decatur Public Library card, a phone number to receive a confirmation call and a way to call the library once arriving to pick up materials. For more information, visit www.myDPL.org/curbside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.