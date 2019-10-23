Two Decatur residents are facing felony drug charges after authorities say they found 200 grams of marijuana while executing a search warrant at their home in Southwest Decatur.
Decatur police said Alyssa Rossie, 21, and Phillip Skelton, 23, both of 2817 Wimberly Drive S.W., Apt. B, were charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and two misdemeanors following the search. A third person was charged with loitering in a drug house, a misdemeanor.
Police said that in addition to the marijuana, they found a single-barrel shotgun and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Rossie and Skelton were both transferred to Morgan County Jail and their bail was set at $3,100 each.
