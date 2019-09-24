The Decatur City Council passed a $67.7 million budget Monday that includes a 1.5% employee raise, $1.82 million for nonprofits, an $800,000 residential growth fund and $1.4 million for paving.
The council also approved the three gas fund budgets, the Heritage Fund budget that pays for capital improvement and multiple enterprise funds, highlighted by Point Mallard and the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the more than $8 million growth in the general fund in his three years in office shows that the local economy is good. The budget is also benefiting from the interest off the new investment of the city’s reserves.
The budget, which takes effect in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, is an increase of 6.6% over the $63.5 million spending plan for fiscal 2019.
The employee raises will cost the city about $500,000. The budget also includes new positions like a city public information officer and a director of Street and Environmental Services because the department is being separated again from the landfill. The paving funds show an increase of about $400,000.
“It’s really a good reflection on Decatur,” Bowling said of the general fund budget. “And we continue to see good returns on our investments.”
The council decided unanimously Monday to go ahead and act on the budget. Bowling said the 3-2 vote to approve the budget "showed the council's consistency." Council President Paige Bibbee and fellow members Chuck Ard and Kristi Hill voted for it. Councilmen Charles Kirby and Billy Jackson voted against the budget once again. They have not voted for a budget in this term.
“There are always things you would change, but it’s a give-and-take and I am happy with this budget,” Ard said.
Kirby said he was voting against the budget because he particularly has a problem with the inclusion of the $1.82 million for the city’s nonprofits.
Kirby called the appropriations “the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow” for the nonprofits while the general fund “doesn’t fill all of the city’s needs.”
He took exception to a $15,000 allocation to the Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute, which UAH says annually generates $2.45 billion in economic impact.
“We ought to be asking them for money instead of giving them money,” Kirby said.
Bowling’s initial proposed budget had over $1 million in a residential growth fund meant to pay for infrastructure that might draw residential development.
However, a $50,000 increase in appropriations by the council and several late expenses added to the budget dropped this fund to just under $800,000, Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski said.
Jackson said he and Andrzejewski went over the budget for three hours and he disagrees with the CFO’s budget method, which projects revenues and adds to the budget all anticipated expenses for the upcoming year.
Jackson said the CFO’s method “isn’t conservative enough.” He said he prefers a budgeting method that’s based on the previous year’s budget and making mid-year budget adjustments if revenues are different from the previous year.
“This has never let us down,” Jackson said.
Andrzejewski said Jackson’s method is good when finances are flat or falling in a bad economy. He said the problem with the councilman’s method is, when revenues are up, the city ends the fiscal year with a large revenue surplus.
“We’re taking an honest estimate of where we think everything is coming in so we can put that money to work,” Andrzejewski said. “I don’t want to get to the end of the year and say, ‘We were conservative but, oh look, we’ve got an unassigned balance of $20 million.’ ”
Andrzejewski said the city has the reserves it needs if the economy turns sour.
“It’s not going to go off a cliff. If it does, we’re all in trouble,” Andrzejewski said.
Ard said the budget reflects two new revenue streams from investments that create more than $1 million after earning only $150,000 annually in previous years.
“If we ignore that, we’re not doing our job,” Ard said.
Bibbee said letting the unassigned fund budget grow would be OK if the council was unified in its thinking on the budget.
“We need to put that money in use for the city and not in limbo for a vote that makes it political when you decide to spend it,” Bibbee said.
Ard said this way of budgeting shows how the council plans to spend the city’s money “instead of piecemealing the spending so it’s about who can get to the council first.”
Andrzejewski said he allocated $200,000 for renovations at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center if needed. If the council decides to build a new center, it would have to find the funds. With an estimate of as much as $1.4 million to repair the Point Mallard Ice Complex, the council hasn't decided what it will do about that facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.