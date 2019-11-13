Decatur’s low temperature of 17 degrees at about 4 a.m. today was its lowest for Nov. 13 since continuous records for the city began being kept in 1996, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The low in Huntsville today also was 17, but it didn’t beat the record there of 16 in 1911.
The previous record low for Nov. 13 in Decatur was 21 degrees in 2013, the weather service said.
Laurel McCoy, an NWS meteorologist in Huntsville, said no hazardous conditions due to cold weather were reported locally today.
“There was a bit of frost around this morning,” she said. “People probably had to scrape off their cars if they parked outside. I certainly did.”
She said the low Thursday morning is expected be 31 with a predicted high of 49. High temperatures are expected to climb to 50 Friday and 55 Saturday.
The Associated Press reported Birmingham’s low of 18 degrees today broke the previous record of 22 in 1911. The weather service said more than 100 sites in Alabama also reached historic lows, including Hamilton and Florence at 13.
The temperature dropped below freezing as far south as the Gulf Coast. The weather service says that resulted in “sea smoke” in some places, or low clouds that formed over coastal waters as chilly air moved over warmer water.
