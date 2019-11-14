Decatur’s low temperature of 17 degrees at about 4 a.m. Wednesday was its lowest for Nov. 13 since the consistent keeping of records for the city began in 1996, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The low in Huntsville on Wednesday also was 17, but it didn’t beat the record there of 16 set in 1911.
The previous record low for Nov. 13 in Decatur was 21 degrees in 2013, the weather service said.
Laurel McCoy, an NWS meteorologist in Huntsville, said no hazardous conditions due to cold weather were reported locally Wednesday.
“There was a bit of frost around (Wednesday) morning,” she said. “People probably had to scrape off their cars if they parked outside. I certainly did.”
She said the low this morning was expected be 31 with a predicted high of 49. High temperatures are expected to climb to 50 Friday and 55 Saturday.
Dalton Davis, with Jackson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling of Decatur, said his company had about five calls of consumers having no heat or broken and frozen pipes related to the frigid conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
"One of the heating units froze, and we likely would have had more if it was below freezing for at least 48 hours," he said. More calls are likely after pipes begin to thaw, he said.
Decatur City Schools Project Manager Lee Edminson said the system had no cold-weather related emergencies.
He said the maintenance staff checked concession stands and outdoor facilities Wednesday morning and found no problems.
The Associated Press reported Birmingham’s low of 18 degrees Wednesday broke the previous record of 22 in 1911. The weather service said more than 100 sites in Alabama also reached historic lows, including Hamilton and Florence at 13.
The temperature dropped below freezing as far south as the Gulf Coast. The weather service says that resulted in “sea smoke” in some places, or low clouds that formed over coastal waters as chilly air moved over warmer water.
