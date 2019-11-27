Decatur garbage routes that normally run on Thursday and Friday will not be collected this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Those routes will be collected Monday.
Recycling routes that would have been collected on Thursday and Friday this week also will run Monday.
Morgan County's Thursday routes will be collected on Friday this week.
