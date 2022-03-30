All after-school activities for Decatur City Schools, including extended day after-school care, will conclude at 5 p.m. today due to the threat of severe weather and high winds.
According to Elizabeth Gentle, the district does not expect early dismissal but will monitor the weather and adjust accordingly.
