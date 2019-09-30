The Decatur School Board on Monday afternoon voted 5-0 to place a historical marker at the site of the former Carver Elementary School along Church Street. The site is the present Horizon School.
“We’re elated. It’s great for the city’s history and tourism,” said local historian Peggy Towns. She said the marker honors world-renowned botanist George Washington Carver, who visited the Decatur site in 1935. She said the elementary school was named in his honor.
Wylheme Ragland, a retired pastor and historian, said the marker was long overdue. “We’ve had overwhelming support from the community and lawmakers, and it’s time and the time is now,” Ragland said after the board meeting.
The school was placed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage in March 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.