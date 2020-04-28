Decatur City Schools has delayed Wednesday's planned food distribution to Thursday because of predicted storms.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said high winds and lightning are predicted for the time previously scheduled Wednesday for the food distribution period.
The meals distribution will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the usual locations.
