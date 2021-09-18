Amanda McCurry, a longtime third grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary School, died Friday night, according to Decatur City Schools.
A news release from the school system said McCurry was passionate about education and youth sports. She also served as an AHSAA volleyball official. She was 43, according to her Facebook page.
"As a superintendent, not only did Mrs. McCurry and I have a professional relationship inside the school system, her daughter played on a sports team with one of my children," Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said. "She loved her family and sporting events."
Teddi Jackson, principal at Oak Park Elementary, said, “Amanda was such an asset to our school and will be tremendously missed by the students she served and the faculty she’s worked with for many years."
McCurry is survived by her husband Chris and their daughter Lily Beth.
