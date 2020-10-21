Boeing recently gave a $50,000 grant to expand science, technology, engineering and math education at Decatur City Schools.
The funds will be used to expand the Greenpower USA electric race car program into the fourth, fifth and sixth grades, buy a 3-D printer for grades seven and eight and create a composite lab at the system’s high school Engineering Academy.
“DCS is committed to improving STEM education with a focus on increasing the number of graduates with 21st Century skills ready for local engineering and advanced manufacturing jobs,” Superintendent Michael Douglas said in a written statement.
The Greenpower program allows students to build a drivable electric car. The build introduces children to basic mechanics, tools and engineering concepts. The build will also be integrated into the curriculum to highlight key areas such as friction, electricity, materials, math and design technology, according to a press release from the Decatur City Schools Foundation.
The 3D printer will allow students to design, test and print projects. The composite lab will provide an introduction to the use of composite materials in design, processing, testing, and manufacturing. Students will learn to fabricate, repair, and fasten composite structures to meet blueprint specifications and design and build molds and to lay up composite materials for production.
