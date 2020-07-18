Decatur City Schools has suspended its summer learning programs and will alter athletics and band summer programs after Morgan County was elevated to the red “very high risk” COVID-19 category Friday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said today the district will decide in the upcoming week if the summer learning programs, which were set to begin Monday, will be canceled entirely.
Athletics and band summer programs will be modified so that participants are divided into groups of 20 or less that are kept separated by time or distance for activities, Satterfield said.
The district’s reopening plan for the fall is set to be released Tuesday before 5 p.m., according to Satterfield.
He said a guide of 25 to 30 pages and an explanatory video on the plan will be available through the district's website and families will be emailed links. The guide and video will cover "everything from how I need to register for the bus to what are all the safety precautions being taken," Satterfield said.
Red is the the most serious of the four categories ADPH is using to rate the risk of COVID-19 spreading in a county. Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties were among the 36 counties in the "very high risk" category entering the weekend.
The risk categories are determined by using data. ADPH says a county is considered at very high risk "if the number of (COVID-19) cases is staying the same or is increasing."
The other categories are green (low risk) if a county has a downward trajectory for 14 or more days or a rate of 10 or less for the previous two weeks, yellow (moderate) if a county has a downward trajectory for 7-13 days, and orange (high risk) if a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days.
Satterfield said DCS will rely on the risk categories for reopening decisions, and he expects "more definitive answers" on ADPH's guidance next week.
The ADPH reported 61 new COVID-19 cases in Morgan County on Friday and 45 Saturday. Several of the highest daily totals for new cases have been reported in the past seven days, with 59 reported Monday, 60 reported Wednesday and the highest total during the pandemic — 69 — reported Sunday.
In the 14 days ending Saturday, 521 Morgan County residents tested positive for the virus, according to ADPH's COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard.
