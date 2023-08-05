Asking Angie Strickland, the owner of Goat Yoga Shoals, which came first, yoga or goat herding, is a little like asking the age-old chicken-and-egg question.
Strickland, a teacher in Decatur City Schools, admits she had never attempted a yoga pose until she was introduced to the latest fitness craze that incorporates farm animals — and consequently, a little light-hearted fun — into a standard yoga session.
She and a friend first encountered goat yoga when they took their daughters to a session in Nashville in August of 2021.
“This was just something interesting to do. It was after COVID, so it was outside, and it was something healthy,” Strickland said. “I had never done yoga before, and especially never done goat yoga. We had so much fun, and it was so joyful, we had to share.”
Strickland and her daughter, Leah, opened their goat farm in Colbert County in October that same year.
“I’ve learned more about goat husbandry than I ever thought I’d care to know,” Angie Strickland said with a laugh.
Once back from their trip, Angie said she began making phone calls and purchased her first goats, a small herd of Nigerian Dwarves that go by the names Albus, Hagrid, Luci — short for Lucifer — and Atticus.
Now the herd has grown to include 14 goats, each with their own distinctive literary name, except for one playful goat.
“That’s A.J., short for Almond Joy,” Leah said, pointing to a male whose chocolate coat and single white stripe reminded the Stricklands of the beloved candy bar.
A.J. isn’t the only exception to the herd. The Stricklands introduced its first newborn, a female named Daisy, in mid-July.
There’s a reason most of the herd are males, Angie adds. Wethered goats, or males that have been neutered, are more playful and less aggressive than bucks, which means the castrated goats also make better companions for petting zoos, or in this case, yoga sessions.
“Females go in season every 28 days, and the males that are not wethered pee on themselves and they smell bad,” Angie said.
That’s not to say that clients who register for a session are spared from ever being spritzed or pooped on. When a goat does tinkle on a visitor, Angie said, her team sends the customer home with a free T-shirt.
“We always warn people, they are animals, so they are going to pee pee and poo poo,” she said. Most clients are not deterred by the upfront disclaimer.
Leah adds that she doesn’t mind those silly, sometimes chaotic moments that are bound to happen on a goat farm, or the fact that her mother has earned a nickname in her community as “the Goat Lady.”
“There have been multiple times I’ve been like, ‘Mom loves her goats more than she loves me.’ It’s also one of those things where people have come to know me as the goat yoga person. So many people have heard about it, and they know mom,” she said.
“It’s funny because there are a lot of things you get to see at the barn that you wouldn’t see at a typical yoga session, like when they’re romping around playing. They do get excited when they get to do yoga, but they’re like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get down and dirty to get this food.’”
The goats were trained to participate in yoga sessions by being offered treats, Angie said.
“Their natural instinct is to jump up on the highest point,” she said. “Once we taught the originals — we call them the O.G.s, which are the original goats — once we taught them what to do and they started catching on, the others just followed because they saw them getting treats.”
The goats are accustomed to jump on the backs of yogis during key poses, like the plank, downward dog, child’s pose or the bridge. They also might come up for a goat kiss or hug, which often incites laughter among everyone participating in the session.
Angie said that’s expected. While the yoga instructor will continue the session, the point for seasoned yogis and newcomers alike is to relax and have fun.
“Usually, a goat will pick a person, and once they find which goat picks them, they want to play and snuggle,” she said. “That’s exactly what I did when we went. I did about 10 minutes of yoga, and then I was like, never mind, I’m going to play with the goats.”
She said Goat Yoga Shoals employs certified instructor Danielle Fisher, who has taught classes across the Shoals in a variety of sessions since 2016. Angie is also working on getting certified in yoga instruction for clients interested in learning more advanced poses and practices.
Angie, who teaches special education at Decatur City Schools, said she’s also found ways to incorporate yoga and calming techniques into the classroom.
“This is therapy,” she said. “It’s a good release after you come in from a hard day to be out in nature and hang with my boys and my girl, Daisy.”
Angie and Leah said they are each excited to share their new passions with newcomers and regular visitors to Goat Yoga Shoals.
“I did not expect it to be so joyful to share,” Angie said. “I knew I enjoyed it. I was pleasantly surprised to see that people enjoy it as much as I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.