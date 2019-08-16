Downtown revitalization experts, historic preservationists and economic development professionals from across the state will be in Decatur next week for the sixth annual Alabama Downtown Laboratory Conference.
Hosted by Main Street Alabama, the conference is set for Wednesday and Thursday in various locations in downtown Decatur, and it'll feature speakers and sessions focused on economic redevelopment and community revitalization. The event is open to the public with advance registration required.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.mainstreetalabama.org/event-detail.php?detail=49.
Tickets are available online and may be purchased for the entire conference or a la carte for special events. Registration for the entire conference is $150.
For more information on the conference, contact Decatur Morgan County Tourism President Danielle Gibson, at 256-350-2028 or 800-524-6181.
