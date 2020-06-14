Decatur plans to resume its recycling program collections today.
Red routes will be picked up this week, according to a release from the city. Blue routes will be collected the week of June 23-26.
The city asked in a news release that only loose recyclables be placed in the cart rather than bagged items. Additional items can be picked up during the next collection cycle.
For a map of recycling routes, visit bit.ly/30LLfrQ.
Recyclables include: paper, newspaper, magazines, junk mail, cardboard, No. 1 plastics, No. 2 plastics, and tin or aluminum cans.
Water bottles and peanut butter jars are No. 1 plastics. Milk jugs and detergent bottles are No. 2 plastics.
The recycling program does not accept: plastic bags, glass, Styrofoam, hoses, holiday lights, metal (other than cans), plastic toys, mops, or brooms.
(1) comment
Um, about that recycling calendar... doesn't tell much.
