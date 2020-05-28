Decatur Utilities will reopen its lobby June 8 and resume disconnections for nonpayment of services on June 22.
Customers will be able to make counter payments when the lobby on Central Parkway Southwest reopens, but in-office customer service will resume by appointment only.
Social distancing measures and safety precautions will be in place, and DU will limit the number of customers in the lobby.
Customers wishing to make an appointment for customer service may do so at www.decaturutilities.com by clicking on the “schedule appointment” icon or by calling 256-552-1400, option 4.
