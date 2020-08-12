Starting Monday, a Decatur Utilities contractor will be working on the natural gas system on Finley Drive Northwest, between Fifth Avenue and Railroad Street.
The work is expected to take about three day. Workers will be on scene from 7 a.m. until about 5 p.m. each day.
During this time, this portion of Finley Drive will be closed. Detour signs will direct traffic around the work area, along Fourth Street, Memorial Drive, and Washington and Vine streets.
