Crews from Decatur Utilities' electric operations are replacing a pole along the northwest bound Alabama 67 causeway near the intersection of Hickory Hill Road.
The outside northwest bound lane will be closed and traffic will be merged around the work zone until about 8 p.m. today.
DU asks that motorists be aware of all crews and equipment in the work zone, approach at reduced speed and remain alert.
