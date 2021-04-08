Decatur Utilities will reopen its lobby Monday to over-the-counter payments after being closed to customers for the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Decatur Utilities will encourage customers to continue using no-contact, remote service and payment options when possible, especially those in high-risk categories and those not yet vaccinated.
Customers can schedule individual, in-person customer service appointments by calling 256-552-1400 option 4 or by visiting www.decaturutilities.com and clicking the “Schedule Appointment” button. Customers wishing to start, stop or transfer service remotely can also do so by phone at the same number or by emailing csn@decaturutilities.com.
The DU lobby and drive-thru hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
