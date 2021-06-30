Crews from Decatur Utilities will repair a water service at Ledbetter Private Drive and Bird Springs Road Southwest on Thursday from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
During this time, traffic flow will be merged into one lane on Bird Springs Road and flaggers will be used.
Decatur Utilities asked that motorists approach the work zone at reduced speed and with extreme caution, and to be aware of crews, equipment and all traffic control present in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.