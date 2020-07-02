A Decatur woman will be arraigned Aug. 24 after a Morgan County grand jury indicted her for manslaughter in her role in a fatal five-vehicle wreck on Point Mallard Parkway on June 25, 2019.
Court records showed Jonna Michelle McGuyre, 34, had drugs in her body at the time of the wreck. She is held in Morgan County Jail with no bail, jail records show.
Police said McGuyre was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67) on the morning when she lost control and hit two pickups and an SUV “before colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa, which was driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams in the northbound lanes.”
Williams, of Somerville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police records show McGuyre was arrested July 8 at her home on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for possessing methamphetamines at the time of the crash.
“Preliminary tests showed that McGuyre had amphetamines and benzodiazepines in her system at the time of the wreck and also had methamphetamines on her person,” said Decatur police officer Kristian Moody in a search warrant affidavit.
According to Morgan County Circuit Court records, McGuyre in 2017 pleaded guilty through drug court to unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She graduated from the drug court program two weeks before the fatal wreck, after her lawyer filed a motion noting that she "has tested negative on all her drug screens and has been clean for 18 months."
Other grand jury indictments issued recently were:
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 44, Athens; possession of a controlled substance.
• Rosanna Marie Adams, 32, Somerville, first-degree theft; possession of burglar's tools, third-degree theft.
• Michael Cordale Allen, 33, Decatur; third-degree receiving stolen property.
• Steven Dewayne Allen, 58, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Andreas Keith Anderson, 36, Bessemer; possession of burglar's tools.
• Glenn Dale Anderson Jr., 43, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard David Bagwell, 37, Cullman; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• James Robert Ballenger, 52, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Mackenzie Adam Bayer, 26, Morgan County Jail; third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools.
• John Claude Beasley, 42, Hartselle; second-degree theft.
• James Daniel Beavers, 37, Hartselle; second-degree theft.
• Dewey Wayne Beck, 48, Hartselle; two counts of third-degree possession of a forgery instrument, third-degree theft.
• Fabian Fernandez Bell, 31, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Elizabeth Thompson Bello, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Earl Bennefield, 35, Arab; possession of a controlled substance.
• Lyndsey Carol Bennett, 29, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kelvin Cornelius Birgans, 35, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• James Bloodworth III, 37, Bessemer; possession of a controlled substance.
• Oneil Michael Boucher, 33, Huntsville; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Isiah Bouyer, 24, Birmingham; possession of burglar's tools.
• Eric James Brewer, 26, Hartselle; second-degree escape, second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Joshua Daniel Brooks, 31, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Latasha Renee Brooks, 29, Decatur; drug endangered child act.
• Stevi Lynn Brown, 40, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Robert Joe Buckner Jr., 25, Danville; failure to register as a sex offender, employed within 2,000 feet of elementary school.
• Taniel Denise Campbell, 37, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance, drug endangered child act.
• Andrea Kenyetta Carter, 36, Birmingham; third-degree theft.
• Jimmy Jacob Chambers Jr., 23, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Olivia Michelle Chenault, 30, Decatur; two counts attempt to commit controlled substance crime.
• Joshua William Christa, 26, Kelso, Tennessee; first-degree theft.
• Tyler Oneal Clark, 27, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Danyael Lashan Clopton, 42, Decatur; first-degree possession forged instrument.
• James Thomas Compton, 45, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Angela Denise Corbin, 44, Guntersville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Tiffani Maria Corn, 25, Decatur; two counts aggravated child abuse.
• James Aaron Cottingham, 35, Somerville; domestic violence — strangulation, second-degree domestic violence.
• Kendrick Terrell Cowan, 27, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Jeremy Galen Cox, 41, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Darion Travonte Cross, 28, Huntsville; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Tina Kay Davidson, 48, Huntsville; second-degree theft, third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Tracy Lee Davis, 50, Hartselle; second-degree burglary.
• William A.C. Davis, 25, Decatur; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Paula Dianne Taylor Delarosa, 37, Lacey's Spring; drug endangered child act.
• Phillip James Demonia, 33, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Lavell Demarcus Dent Jr., 29, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Zachary Chase Dial, 31, Decatur; facilitating an escape.
• Whitney Nicole Dutton, 25, Trinity; short-barreled rifle or shotgun possession.
• Renee Denise Findley, 58, Reform; first-degree hindering prosecution.
• Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 44, Athens; third-degree theft.
• Tracy Michelle Gaither, 44, Eva; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Shaela Andrea Gann, 29, Cullman; first-degree theft.
• Chasity Laranda Gardner, 36, Huntsville; three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft.
• Dwight Undray Gardner, 55, Huntsville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft.
• Curtis Roosevelt Garth, 33, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Lloyd Ivan Gholston IV, 23, Huntsville; third-degree burglary.
• John Kaleb Gillespie, 31, Decatur; first-degree escape.
• Asia Ryan Graham, 29, Hanceville; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher D. Griffin, 27, Birmingham; possession of a controlled substance.
• Rodney Dion Griffin, 50, Hartselle; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Bradley Jerome Hall, 35, Somerville; two counts of trafficking in controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.
• Robert Sanchez Hawkins, 31, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• James Tyler Hinman, 39, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas Eric Hollingsworth, 44, New Hope; second-degree arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, third-degree burglary.
• Jesse Cory Holt, 36, Decatur; possession/fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Carl Dean Hood, 58, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit control substance crime.
• William Marty Hood, 57, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Angela Ashanti Horton, 37, Decatur; first-degree theft, first-degree attempted theft.
• Steven Darrell Hudgins, 51, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Devin Wayne Hughes, 27, Tuscaloosa; third-degree theft.
• Jessica Renee Hunt, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Gerrod Jackson, 31, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Courtney Renae James, 44, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Rogerick Ramon James, 35, Birmingham; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Stephen Matthew John, 36, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas Edward Johnson, 46, Arab; two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jeremy Meade Johnston, 38, Huntsville; three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Jeremy Durand Jones, 30, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Allen Jones, 37, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Trey Anthony Jowers, 24, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Taylor King, 27, Decatur; three counts of third-degree forgery.
• Amanda Louise Knight, 32, Decatur; three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Lonnie Ray Laningham, 44, Hartselle; second-degree assault.
• Travis Joe Lash, 42, Lexington; possession of a controlled substance.
• Larry Joe Lawson, 56, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ellis O'Neal Letson, 65, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Rashard Lewis, 23, Decatur; first-degree theft, third-degree robbery.
• Savannah Ann Lindley, 35, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Gary Bruce Locke, 45, homeless; attempted murder.
• Diandra Tania Lockett, 40, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Henry Locklayer, 33, Trinity; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Clayton Thomas Loggins, 25, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Joseph Lorenza, 37, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jayson Alton Mathews, 49, Lacey's Spring; first-degree theft.
• Angila Defay Matthews, 53, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.
• Gerald Lamar Matthews, 34, Decatur; first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic violence.
• Kelly Lynn McCaghren, 36, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven Carl Mears, 32, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Marcos Antonio Mendoza, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Terrence O'Brian Metcalf, 29, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Debra Bryant Miller, 60, Vinemont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ivory Maurice Miller, 42, Clarksville, Tennessee; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Jimmy DeWayne Mitchell, 43, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Camila Maria Moctezuma, 23, Hanceville; drug endangered child act.
• Melissa Lauren Montgomery, 56, Hiawassee, Georgia; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft.
• Darius Lamont Moody, 32, Decatur; attempt to elude, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Amber Nicole Moore, 27, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Tiquela Neshell Murray, 40, Mitchell, Georgia; three counts of first-degree identity theft.
• Charles Brandon Muzzey, 39, Valhermoso Springs; possession of a controlled substance.
• Peter Sloan Norman, 45, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Londell Ramone Nunn Jr., 28, Decatur, Georgia; first-degree robbery, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Cameron Devon Owens, 24, Muscle Shoals; second-degree rape.
• Christine Renae Pace, 35, Birmingham; third-degree theft.
• Dylan Chase Peck, 25, Somerville; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Alphonso Pettus Jr., 54, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason Brandon Phillips, 41, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Colby Waynette Poff, 36, Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Monica Michelle Pointer, 42, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Charles Eddie Powers, 56, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Courtney Reed Powers, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Shaakeria Danielle Ransom, 26, Decatur; drug endangered child act.
• Talisa Nicole Reeves, 41, Hartselle; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Lisa Duncan Richardson, 48, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Christopher Danielle Ricks, 31, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Erin Mae Robinson, 30, Trinity; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Tyler Rashaud Sales, 29, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Andy Tyrone Sanford, 54, Hartselle; first-degree criminal mischief.
• Colleen Marie Schaeffer, 37, Huntsville; two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• James Reid Sharpe, 50, Somerville; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Justin Bud Shepard, 31, Hillsboro; first-degree theft, third-degree theft.
• Joshua Byron Simmons, 43, Crane Hill; third-degree theft.
• Bradley Austin Simpson, 24, Somerville; first-degree theft, possession of burglar's tools, third-degree theft.
• Justin Wendell Sisk, 32, Somerville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Phillip Michael Skelton, 23, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• David Clifton Sloan III, 47, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Christopher Michael Smiley, 41, Decatur; second-degree assault.
• Charles Edward Smith Jr., 26, homeless; two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary.
• Emilie Josette Smith, 44, Decatur; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• John Shannon Smith, 48, Athens; first-degree theft.
• Wesley Brendan Speegle, 28, Baileyton; first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Keontey Sontaurus Staten, 30, Trinity; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Timothy Dwight Stover, 58, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Kenny Wayne Stutts, 65, Decatur; second-degree assault.
• Terence Demone Sykes, 46, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Wood Taylor, 41, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Taylor, 47, Hartselle; third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Taneisha Shavon Taylor, 37, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Terry Joe Teague, 35, Decatur; first-degree identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, third-degree theft.
• Randell Wakely Terry Jr., 34, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Jeffrey Bryant Tillman, 40, Hartselle; second-degree theft.
• Quincy Recardo Tisdale, 39, Decatur; first-degree escape.
• Henry Townsend, 58, Huntsville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Robert Eugene Tucker, 55, Vestavia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephen Marvin Turberville, 27, Repton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Carlos Jerome Turner, 43, Decatur; two counts of promoting prison contraband.
• Dwain Evans Turner Jr., 28, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Cody Dwyth Turney, 25, Hartselle; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Fletcher Turney Jr., 65, Decatur; two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of second-degree theft.
• Grant Austin Varner, 32, Eva; second-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault.
• Shellie Terry Waldrep, 35, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance.
• Rakais Senclair Walker, 33, Decatur; two counts distribution of a controlled substance.
• Leonard Jay Ray Weeks Jr., 30, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Asa Cody Whisenant, 37, Lacey's Spring; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Jennifer Elaine Whisman, 32, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Scott Whitaker, 35, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Lee White, 56, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Burt Anthony Williams, 45, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Carolina Lee Williams, 25, Blountsville; first-degree theft.
• Jerico Lee Williams, 25, Chicago; first-degree theft.
• Michael Steven Woodard, 31, Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles Stephan Wray, 26, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.
• Amanda Hope Wright, 34, Hartselle; third-degree theft.
• Dominique Dushun Young, 37, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Terris Tevone Young, 43, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
