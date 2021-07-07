The Decatur Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since July 1.
Ambriana Samore Jones, 27, is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-foot-7 and about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal/green shirt and blue jeans shorts.
Jones was driving her black 2010 Chrysler Sebring with possible Alabama tag 52JH165 at the time she went missing.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.