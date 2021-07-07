The Decatur Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since July 1.

Ambriana Samore Jones, 27, is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-foot-7 and about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal/green shirt and blue jeans shorts.

Jones was driving her black 2010 Chrysler Sebring with possible Alabama tag 52JH165 at the time she went missing. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

