Destiney Taylor, who grew up in a Morgan County Habitat for Humanity house that her mother helped build, on Monday helped begin construction on a house where she and her son will reside.
“This means a lot,” Taylor said. “This means my son will finally have his own room and his own yard to play in and just us having our own space. Just having somewhere to call home — you know, our home.”
Taylor joined a Habitat work crew Monday as it raised the walls of the house on Fairmont Court Southwest, a house she hopes to own and live in by Christmas when construction is expected to be complete.
Lydia Beck, family services coordinator of Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County, said this will be the 96th home built by the organization over 30 years. The neighborhood where it is being built is filled with other ranch-style homes the organization has built on both Fairmont Court and Fairmont Avenue Southwest.
“What makes this house unique is that the homeowner, Destiney, actually grew up in a Habitat home herself in Decatur,” Beck said.
Beck said generational poverty is a hard cycle to break, but a crucial step is having a long-term plan like home ownership.
“You don’t break poverty issues in one generation,” Beck said. “It would be great if you could, but it’s going to take a few generations to get past that to where people are building assets and where they’re building wealth on their own. Getting a Habitat house is a great start, but it’s not going to immediately move someone out of poverty.”
The 1,179-square-foot house will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a carport with a storage room at the back. It will feature a master suite bedroom with a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. GE Appliances will furnish the refrigerator, range oven and dishwasher. Beck said it costs about $114,000 to build a Habitat house.
“This is only our second house this year,” Beck said. “We’re still recovering our bearings after the effects of COVID — a shortage of funds and volunteers, not to mention the rising costs of construction materials and the supply chain issues. We plan to build five houses next year.”
Taylor, 28, works as an assistant manager for Wheeler Estates Apartments on McEntire Lane Southwest and the steep rent increases faced by tenants played a part in her desire to own a home.
To qualify for her home, Taylor had to work at least 100 hours on Habitat for Humanity construction sites and complete 25 to 30 hours of homeownership classes.
“It was mainly the budgeting classes that helped but also the landscaping piece,” Taylor said. “They teach you about what plants keep certain types of bugs away.”
Beck said Taylor is finishing up two home equity classes, one of which provides instruction on mortgages and how to make monthly payments.
"She's almost got all of her (class) hours in and, of course, when we're building her house we expect her to be there whenever she can," Beck said.
Taylor and her 5-year-old son Silas currently live with Taylor’s mother in the Habitat house her mother helped build. Taylor and her mom moved into the house in 2006 when Taylor was in the sixth grade.
“Personally, I saw everything that Habitat for Humanity did for my mom and my family and honestly, I don’t think I could afford a house without Habitat for Humanity,” Taylor said.
Beck said a misconception people have is that Habitat for Humanity gives houses away for free.
“We’ve been doing this in Morgan County for 30 years, and there’s people that still don’t understand that (owners of Habitat houses) have a mortgage. They’re purchasing this house,” Beck said. “There’s still people that think we give houses away, as if we could afford to.”
Beck said homeowners secure a 30-year mortgage that's typically interest-free, with Habitat for Humanity serving as both the "lender and the seller."
Beck said they are calling this project Home for the Holidays because they hope to have Taylor and Silas moved in by Christmas.
“We don’t know with all the supply chain issues, but we hope we can get it complete by then,” Beck said.
