Decatur City Schools’ Family Academy workshop that was scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to the threat of hazardous weather.
The “Effective Parent and Teacher Communication” session has been rescheduled for April 12 at 6 p.m. at Austin Junior High School. A second session is set for April 26 in the Decatur High library.
