Elijah Hubbard is in his first year in the Culinary Arts program at the Career Academies of Decatur and said having a career as a chef is something he could envision himself doing.
Hubbard, a 16-year-old from Austin High, said he joined the Culinary Arts Academy to explore his future career options.
“When it comes to culinary, one thing I’d like to do would probably be to spread a good message through my food,” he said. “To make people smile and enjoy their food.”
Hubbard said he realized he might want to be a chef after joining the academy.
“This program actually showed me that this is something I enjoy and it’s something I might want to take down into my future,” he said.
Darrell Echols is one of two culinary teachers at the Culinary Arts Academy and has been teaching there for three years. The academy is part of the Career Academies of Decatur, which Decatur City Schools opened in 2018.
Echols has a certificate in commercial food production and an associate’s degree in culinary arts from Wallace State Community College. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in career technical education from Athens State University. Before coming to the academy, Echols taught culinary arts and hospitality at two colleges.
Echols said he treats his students as if they are in a college culinary arts program. He said the students are taught the history and technique of cooking before going into the cooking laboratory where they will be two to three days per week.
“We can teach anything from a backyard barbecue to a wedding reception to a gala. Anything from how to jazz up instant ramen noodles or how to fabricate poultry or how to do prime rib,” he said. “So, we teach them everything.”
Hubbard said he started cooking at home a couple of years ago and found he enjoyed it.
“It was still enjoyable even if it was with a recipe and the instructions were laid out for me. In the culinary program you’re not going to get all of those instructions and that is what I really fell into,” he said. “You’re not faced with all the instructions. You have to find them yourself. It has more of a sense of reward for it in the end.”
Hubbard said he does not have a favorite food to cook and that he just enjoys the act of cooking overall. However, he said he is probably best at cooking Asian style foods.
Echols said while the students are in the laboratory, he teaches them technique.
“Oftentimes they’re broken down into teams and then they reproduce what the chef demonstrated,” he said. “I prefer to teach technique because once you understand the technique you can eyeball it and you’ll know just by using your senses what’s enough.”
Echols said between the two teachers there are between 115 and 120 students in the program each year. He said not all of his students are interested in a career in culinary arts and only a handful of them each year go on to have a career in the field.
“I tell them, I’m cool with that, but I’m going to treat you as if you are because it’s an important life skill; you’ve got to eat,” he said. “You have to learn how to be self-sufficient and produce quality meals for yourself, your loved ones, your family, your friends. It’s an important life skill.”
Chelsey Pearson, a 15-year-old sophomore from Decatur High School, said this is her first year at the academy and she joined because it sounded like fun and was a good opportunity to make friends. She also wanted to learn to make new foods but said she would probably not make a career out of the culinary arts.
“It’s always good to know how to cook and have the skills and things for everyday life,” Pearson said. “The culinary academy has taught me so many things. To be independent I guess is the most important, how to figure things out on your own.”
Aydan Valdez, a 16-year-old sophomore from Decatur High School, is in his first year at the academy. He said he always had a knack for cooking, and he is hoping the academy will help him in his personal life.
“My goal is to be able to provide for myself and be able to take care of myself while eating foods that don’t necessarily (have to be cooked) for me, where I can do it myself,” Valdez said.
Echols said he hopes his students learn something very important from the academy.
“When a student leaves here, if they decide to pursue this or not as a career, I want them to be able to say, 'You know what, I had a ton of fun. But while having fun I learned a very important life skill and that’s the art of eating or art of food preparation,'” he said.
Career Academies of Decatur is currently expanding its building, but Echols said the Culinary Arts Academy will not be a part of the expansion. However, he said they do have to turn students away each year and there is a waiting list.
Previously, the academy was for students in grades 10 through 12, but this year ninth graders have been allowed to sign up.
