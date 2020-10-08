The city of Decatur has canceled its monthly hazardous materials collection day scheduled for Saturday because of the anticipated stormy weather from the remnants of Hurricane Delta.
Collections will resume in November.
The city collects hazardous materials on the second Saturday of each month at the Street and Environmental Services office on Central Parkway.
