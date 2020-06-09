Decatur police sergeant Jami Jones finds himself reflecting on his role as a black police officer after protests against police brutality and racism have erupted across the nation in the last two weeks.
The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, sparked the protests after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 9 minutes as other officers looked on in Minneapolis.
Jones, who moved to Decatur when he was 15 and attended Decatur High, was scheduled to speak about his experiences as a black police officer on "CBS This Morning" today at 7:40 a.m. The interview was taped Sunday through a video call.
He said when he takes off his police uniform after work that he is “still a black man,” which leads some to view him as a threat.
“There are situations where I’m at a gas station and an older lady clutches her purse when I’m just getting out and pumping my gas,” he said. “I was going to pay at the pump. She just looked at me, clutched her purse and hit her alarm several times when she went in the building and was still looking at me.”
He described another time when he was in Florida and a couple distanced themselves from him and his wife and stared at them in an elevator.
“They looked at me and my wife like something was wrong with us,” Jones said. “It’s little things like that. I haven’t had anyone come out and say something to me directly, but it’s the actions in different situations.
“I have to say that racism is still there, and we shouldn’t be there in 2020.”
Jones, who has been with the Decatur Police Department for 14 years, said that he understands the anger being expressed in the minority community, adding that questions posed from his three children lead to discussions about race and how it relates to policing.
“They want explanations,” he said. “The more you try to explain to them what’s right and wrong and that not all officers are like that, you find yourself in a battle. You try to find that middle ground.”
Call for training
Jones added that racism is a problem all across the country and that it doesn’t just affect police departments.
Like many black officers, Jones is serving his community while seeing a black man killed in police custody. He himself described the video of Floyd’s death as “disappointing.”
“It’s not up to any of our standards,” he said. “We don’t train like that.”
Floyd’s death and the resulting protests have raised questions about the role of police, with many calling for widespread reform of police departments across the country.
Jones said more training for officers on how to respond to specific situations is something he supports, adding that Decatur police have had increased training since Chief Nate Allen took over in 2016.
“It’s different things to try and prepare us for different things that we may face in the community,” he said.
Positive message
Allen himself touched on his department’s role in the Decatur community during a news conference Monday afternoon about a March incident in which an officer allegedly punched a store owner.
“Our overall goal is to ensure the citizens of Decatur that we, as a police department, are there to serve them,” Allen said. “We are there to help. We are there to provide anything that they need to do. We are trained to be open. Actually, to be a person who responds in an event of crisis.”
The role of the police officer in Jones' eyes is to “serve and protect” and said he became a police officer to serve the community. He said the tension between police departments and the public is “hard to watch.”
He wants his message on national television to be a positive one and hopes that change can come.
“We have to do better as a country and as police departments,” he said. “Even if we need more training. We need to do that. That’s what I hope for.”
